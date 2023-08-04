Rivermen Sign Rookie Mike Gelatt

August 4, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Friday that they have signed their fourth forward ahead of the 2023-24 season. Forward Mike Gelatt will return to Peoria for his statistical rookie year after playing eight games in the 2022-23 regular season and five games in the playoffs for the Rivermen.

A native of Middletown, New Jersey, Gelatt stands tall at 6'2, 209 lbs. He played three years of junior hockey in the North American Hockey League before starting his collegiate career at the Division III level with Skidmore College. Gelatt transferred to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls (the same alma mater as current Rivermen Associate Coach Alec Hagaman) ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. While with the Falcons, Gelatt was named to the North Eastern Hockey Conference's All-Tournament Team.

The Gelatt made the professional jump to the SPHL and the Peoria Rivermen at the tail-end of the 2022-23 campaign. After going scoreless in his first four games, Gelatt found his stride netting five points (two goals, three assists) in his final four games. Gelatt was named to the Rivermen's' playoff roster where he added a goal and two assists in five playoff games. Because he did not play 10 games during the regular season, Gelatt will be classified as a rookie heading into the 2023-24 season.

Gelatt is the first statistical rookie signed by the Peoria Rivermen and the fourth signee that saw action with the Rivermen last season.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.