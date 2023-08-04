Marksmen Sign Michael Herringer and Brennan Feasey for the 2023-24 Season

August 4, 2023 - SPHL (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have announced two more player signings for the 2023-24 season.

Returning goaltender Michael Herringer, who manned the crease in four games during the 2022-23 season, and forward Brennan Feasey put pen to paper Thursday.

"Michael is a goalie that has won championships in the past and had success at this level last year for the short time he was in Fayetteville," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has an incredibly high compete level and will give us a chance to win every night he's in the net."

Herringer, 27, from Comox, British Columbia, played his junior career with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets and won the Ed Chynoweth Cup before attending the University of Regina and Nipissing University. He came away with a 2-1 record, .955 save percentage and 1.33 GAA from the Fayetteville crease toward the end of last season and made his ECHL debut on loan to the Savannah Ghost Pirates to close out the campaign.

Feasey, 29, spent time in the OHL and GOJHL before attending the University of Windsor. He has ECHL and SPHL experience to his credit and recorded 15 points in 15 games for the Evansville Thunderbolts in the 2021-22 season.

"We are expecting a big year from Feasey," said Cruthers. "He has the ability to be a top scorer in this league and will be someone we rely on heavily for production."

The Glencoe, Ontario, native played for the Abu Dhabi Storms in the United Arab Emirates during the 2022-23 season, and scored 31 goals in 14 games.

Herringer is the first goaltender that has been announced ahead of the 2023-24 season and Feasey joins Connor Fries and Grant Loven to round out the forwards.

The Marksmen will take to the ice on Saturday, October 21 at 6 p.m. vs. Roanoke in the 2023-24 season's home opener. The only way to guarantee your seats for opening night is to lock in your season ticket plan today.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.