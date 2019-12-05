Rivermen Sign Kelley in Goal, Ink McMartin

December 5, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today that the team has signed both goaltender Dillon Kelley, along with defenseman Brandon McMartin to standard professional contracts (SPC). In addition, the team has also traded defenseman Zach Borsoi to the Evansville Thunderbolts for future considerations.

Kelley's signing comes as a result of Jeremy Brodeur departing the Rivermen to play overseas. With a void in goal, head coach Jean-Guy Trudel brings in the second year pro, Kelley, who spent the bulk of last season with Fayetteville, going 13-14-3. The Adrian College alum earned a call-up to ECHL-Adirondack, playing in two games with the New Jersey Devils' ECHL affiliate. Kelley began this season playing with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, logging a .910 save percentage and a 3.44 goals against average (GAA).

McMartin, 26, was a long overdue signing for the Rivermen. The team acquired him first over the summer in a five player trade with Fayetteville that included leading goal scorer Darren McCormick. McMartin then attended ECHL-Cincinnati training camp prior to the start of the season, but a hand injury sidelined the Toronto native for the start of the season. The 6'2",220-pounder played for both Knoxville and Fayetteville last season, tallying six goals and 17 points. McMartin earned an ECHL call-up last season, playing in five games with the Atlanta Gladiators.

Group, single game, and season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.