Rivermen Sign Brendan Rons and Andrew Poulias Ahead of Knoxville Weekend

March 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed defenseman Brendan Rons and forward Andrew Poulias ahead of their weekend series in Knoxville against the Ice Bears.

Rons, a native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, was acquired by the Rivermen as a part of their trade with the Pensacola Ice Flyers that saw the Rivermen receive the SPHL rights to Rons and Griffen Fox in exchange for forward Cayden Cahill. Rons has spent most of his first professional season in the ECHL with the Rapid City Rush and the Worcester Railers. Rons has started in 16 ECHL contests and has a goal and an assist in that span. Before starting his professional career, Rons spent five seasons playing NCA A-Division I hockey with Ferris State University and Lindenwood University. Rons has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 110 collegiate games played, most of them with the Ferris State Bulldogs.

Andrew Poulias will be making his professional debut with the Rivermen as the Whitby, Ontario native will be traveling with the team to Knoxville along with Rons. Poulias spent five years of college hockey with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point playing at the NCAA-Division III level. Poulias has 117 collegiate games under his belt with 90 points (44 goals, 46 assists) with the Pointers. Poulias was a member of two WIAC conference champion teams in 2023 and 2024 and was WIAC All-Conference selection in 2023.

In addition, the Rivermen have waived forward Nathan Adrian while placing defenseman Ayodele Adeniye and goaltender Jack Bostedt on the 14-Day Injured R e serve List. Peoria has also activated goaltender Nick L a tinovich, forward Mike Gelatt, and defenseman Braydon Barker.

The first-place Peoria Rivermen will be on the road this weekend as they travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears this Friday and Saturday at 6:05 pm central.

