Toy Drive for Carilion Children's on March 28

March 13, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Last year's shortage of donations left Carilion Children's in need, and now is our chance to step up and make a difference! The Rail Yard Dawgs are partnering with Carilion Children's to bring joy to young patients through a toy donation drive at Baseball Night, featuring the Salem Red Sox, on Friday, March 28. Our media partner for Baseball Night is 93.5/102.7 WJJS.

For children facing hospital stays, the experience can be overwhelming. That's where Carilion Clinic's child life specialists come in-using donated games, toys, and activities to provide comfort, distraction, and a sense of normalcy during challenging times. Every donation, big or small, helps brighten a child's day and brings a smile when it's needed most. Donations will be collected at each entry gate at the game.

Toy Requirements:

New, unwrapped and latex-free

No items with religious or violent messages

Need ideas? Check out their wishlist on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/182VNZ1K01EG2?ref_=wl_fv_le%C2%A0

As a thank you for your donation, please stop by the Carilion Children's table, located outside of Gate 10, at the game on March 28 to get your picture with Diesel, Daisy & Mugsy from the Salem Red Sox before puck drop!

