Rivermen Masks Available Now

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen have partnered with specialty jersey designer OT Sports to design custom branded face masks in response to protecting the Central Illinois community from further spread of COIVD-19.

Masks can be purchased in three different colors (light blue, red, navy blue), all baring the traditional paddlewheel Rivermen logo. Masks are sold for $11.00 each, or can be purchased in a three pack for $30.00. The Rivermen will use a portion of the proceeds to purchase additional masks to be donated to local medical providers in Central Illinois.

These masks are the first of its kind from a professional sports team in Central Illinois in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Masks are made of two ply, 100% cotton facial cover and are attached by elastic bands that go over the ears.

Fans can purchase masks by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/Rivermenmask

