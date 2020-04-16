Fayetteville's Jesse Kallechy Named SPHL Coach of the Year
April 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Jesse Kallechy of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.
Evansville's Jeff Bes finished second in the voting.
Now in his second season as head coach, Kallechy led the Marksmen to a 31-6-9 record and a share of first place when the season ended prematurely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In Kallechy's first year behind the bench, he guided Fayetteville to a 28-point improvement over the previous season (30 points in 2017-2018, 58 points in 2018-2019), the second-largest single season points increase in SPHL history.
Before joining the Marksmen, Kallechy enjoyed a three-year stint as assistant coach with the Huntsville Havoc, including the 2017-2018 President's Cup Championship.
Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners
2018-19 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
2017-18 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2016-17 Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem
2015-16 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2014-15 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen
2013-14 Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers
2012-13 Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz
2011-12 Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge
2010-11 Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks
2009-10 Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge
2008-09 Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears
2007-08 Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas
2006-07 John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz
2005-06 Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths
2004-05 Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz
The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Friday.
