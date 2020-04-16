Fayetteville's Jesse Kallechy Named SPHL Coach of the Year

April 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release





HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Thursday announced that Jesse Kallechy of the Fayetteville Marksmen has been selected as the SPHL Coach of the Year in a vote of league coaches, broadcasters and media representatives.

Evansville's Jeff Bes finished second in the voting.

Now in his second season as head coach, Kallechy led the Marksmen to a 31-6-9 record and a share of first place when the season ended prematurely due to the Coronavirus outbreak. In Kallechy's first year behind the bench, he guided Fayetteville to a 28-point improvement over the previous season (30 points in 2017-2018, 58 points in 2018-2019), the second-largest single season points increase in SPHL history.

Before joining the Marksmen, Kallechy enjoyed a three-year stint as assistant coach with the Huntsville Havoc, including the 2017-2018 President's Cup Championship.

Previous SPHL Coach of the Year Winners

2018-19 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

2017-18 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2016-17 Kevin Kerr, Macon Mayhem

2015-16 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2014-15 Jean-Guy Trudel, Peoria Rivermen

2013-14 Rod Aldoff, Pensacola Ice Flyers

2012-13 Mark DeSantis, Fayetteville FireAntz

2011-12 Jeff Bes, Mississippi Surge

2010-11 Brad Ralph, Augusta RiverHawks

2009-10 Steffon Walby, Mississippi Surge

2008-09 Scott Hillman, Knoxville Ice Bears

2007-08 Rick Allain, Jacksonville Barracudas

2006-07 John Marks, Fayetteville FireAntz

2005-06 Jerome Bechard, Columbus Cottonmouths

2004-05 Derek Booth, Fayetteville FireAntz

The SPHL will announce its Most Valuable Player on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.