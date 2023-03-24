Rivermen Fall 1-0 to Storm Despite Strong Performance

PEORIA, IL- It was one of their best performances of the year. It was a dominating effort, and structured game and by nearly every single statistic, the Peoria Rivermen should've been the victors on Friday night. Instead Déjà vu prevailed as the Quad City Storm and goaltender Kevin Resop stopped all 43 Rivermen shots en route to a 1-0 victory on Friday night, less than two weeks removed from their 1-0 victory over Peoria on March 11.

The Rivermen had as good a period as you could ask for without scoring. They dictated the pace of play and had 10 quality shots on goal as opposed to Quad City's two. However, the two rivals remained scoreless after 20 minutes.

Like the second period two Saturdays ago, the Rivermen dominated the pace of play, they had the betterment of the chances but it was the Storm who netted the first goal of the game off of a rebound from a point shot. Like in their last meeting two weeks ago, the Rivermen trailed Quad City 1-0 after two periods.

Despite 19-2 shots on goal advantage in the third period and a plethora of chances, the Rivermen could not find the back of the net and Friday night felt like two Saturdays ago as the Rivermen fell 1-0 to the Quad City Storm on home ice. The loss marks the first time in the SPHL era that the Rivermen have been shut out twice in a season at home.

Despite the loss, the Rivermen played one of their better games of the season, barring a bit of puck luck, Friday could've been a vastly different outcome. The Rivermen will look to flip the script on Quad City on Saturday night in their second-to-last trip to Moline, face-off is set for 7:10 pm.

