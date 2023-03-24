Dawgs Stifle Marksmen 3-1, Clinch Playoffs

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs (28-17-4) stifled the Fayetteville Marksmen (21-22-8) all game for a 3-1 win at Berglund Center on Friday night. With tonight's win, Roanoke has clinched a spot in the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs. Billy Roche's goal in his pro debut was the game-winning score, with additional tallies by C.J. Valerian and Roshen Jaswal. Austyn Roudebush made 25 saves for his 22nd win this season in net for the Dawgs.

Roanoke applied the pressure in the first period, outshooting the Marksmen 16-4 in the opening 20 minutes. An apparent power play goal by Nick Ford was disallowed for goalie interference, and Fayetteville did hit the post once, but the game was scoreless with 1:41 remaining in the frame. A glass issue caused the first intermission to start at that point, and the remaining time was immediately resumed before the second period started. It was still scoreless after the 20 minutes were finally completed.

The second period saw the Marksmen pick up their offense a bit, but it was still Roanoke that struck first. Newcomer Jason Lavallée sprung a 3-on-2 breakaway that saw CJ Stubbs pass it off for Ford before Ford found a wide-open Valerian for the opener at 11:17. The Dawgs doubled up quickly just 38 seconds later, after Gehrett Sargis made an insane pass to Roche who squared the puck into the net to make it 2-0.

The Dawgs and Marksmen wrestled for control of the game in the third period, but Roanoke prevailed despite being outshot 22-15 after the first period concluded. An empty net tally by Jaswal at 19:43 clinched the playoff spot for Roanoke, and gave the Dawgs the win in the season series between them and their rival Marksmen.

Fayetteville's Michael Herringer stopped 28-of-30 shots. Roanoke went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen were 0-for-3.

Fayetteville's Michael Herringer stopped 28-of-30 shots. Roanoke went 0-for-4 on the power play, while the Marksmen were 0-for-3.

Roanoke will stay home tomorrow night, March 25 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Saturday night is Top Gun Night sponsored by Bug Man Exterminating. The Dawgs will wear specialty jerseys that will be available for auction after the game, with all proceeds benefiting the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund.

