Rivermen Announce 2023-24 Home Dates

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced their home dates for the 2023-24 season. This year will see the Rivermen play 27 games at Carver Arena with one home game at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington. Opponents, away game dates and a promotional schedule will be announced at a later date.

Some highlights from the home schedule include the Rivermen home opener on Friday, October 27 at 7:15 pm. The Rivermen will also host an Education Day game at 10:30 am on Thursday, December 14. Peoria will be at home on Saturday, December 23 just a few days before Christmas, and on New Year's Eve with an afternoon home game on January 31. For the second straight year, the Rivermen will be hosting a home game in neighboring Bloomington, Illinois on Friday, February 10 at 7:15 pm.

The entire home schedule as it stands can be found below. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date, with 2023-24 season tickets and packages available now via the Rivermen office. Contact them today at 309-676-1040 or visit Rivermen.net.

Dates and times are subject to change.

Peoria Rivermen Home 2023-24 Schedule

Friday October 27, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday November 3, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday November 10, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday November 17, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday November 18, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday December 8, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Thursday December 14, 2023 Peoria 10:30AM "Morning Game -Education Day"

Friday December 22, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday December 23, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday December 29, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday December 30, 2023 Peoria 7:15PM

Sunday December 31, 2023 Peoria 3:15PM

Friday January 12, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday January 13, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Sunday January 14, 2024 Peoria 3:15PM

Friday January 19, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday February 10, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM Bloomington, IL (Grossinger Motors Arena)

Friday February 16, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday February 17, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Sunday February 18, 2024 Peoria 3:15PM

Friday February 23, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday March 1, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday March 2, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday March 8, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday March 9, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Friday March 15, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday March 16, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

Saturday April 6, 2024 Peoria 7:15PM

