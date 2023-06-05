Quarter Season & Bojangles Kids Club Packages on Sale Now

Quarter season packages and Bojangles Kids Club packages are now on sale for the 2023-2024 season!

For quarter season packages, fans may select seven specific games in the same seat or may opt for seven undated vouchers. Undated vouchers may be exchanged at the box office for any regular season game of the 2023-2024 season. Packages range from $91-140 ($13-20 per ticket.)

Bojangles Kids Club packages are also available again for the 2023-2024 season. Fans who purchase this package for their smallest hockey fan will also be offered the choice between seven specific games in the same seat or may opt for seven undated vouchers. Packages are just $49 for any seating level ($7 per ticket) and include six Bojangles kids meal coupons, a Kids Club puck and an invitation to our Kids Club end of season party with the players! Bojangles Kids Club packages are limited to one per child per season. Children must be between two and 12 years old.

The price per ticket in each of these packages is less than the price at the box office or online. There are no taxes or fees when purchasing through our office. Each fan who purchases a package through our front office will be assigned an account representative dedicated to assisting you!

