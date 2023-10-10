Riverfront Stadium to Boo at the Ballpark
October 10, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release
WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge will host a free Halloween Event at Riverfront Stadium. "Boo at the Ballpark" will take place Saturday, October 28, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Dress up your kids in their Halloween costumes and come trick-or-treat inside the ballpark. Windy, Wind Surge's mascot, will be in attendance to trick or treat alongside guests on the concourse.
A concession stand will be open and provide a limited number of items with a Halloween flavor. Restrooms will also be open for public use.
The ballpark will also feature a free movie on the video board. The Halloween themed move Hocus Pocus will start at 7:30. Families can bring a blanket and watch the movie from the field. Please don't bring bug spray.
The Delano Neighborhood Association is hosting Delano Safe Treat from 5 pm to 7pm. Participating businesses along Douglas Street from Vine Street to McLean Blvd. The Wind Surge are excited to be involved in this event and hope families can enjoy a great evening in the Delano District.
The event is open and free to the public.
