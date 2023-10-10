Track-Or-Treat Is Back and Bigger Than Ever on October 27

All ghosts, ghouls, and spooky costume friends are welcome to join us for a free night of trick-or-treating around award-winning Hammons Field during Track-or-Treat, presented by Mediacom, on Friday, October 27!

Bigger than ever, this year's event also features a Haunted House, presented by MD-Kinney, an On-Field Movie Night with Hocus Pocus on the Video Board, two performances from the C-Street Zombie Corps and more!

Trick-or-Treating Info:

In order to participate in the free trick-or-treating portion of the night, families book tickets for all participating kids in specific time slots from 4:00 - 8:30 p.m. and come dressed in their favorite family-friendly Halloween costumes!

Please only book an online ticket for children aged 12-and-under. Accompanying adults will not need an online ticket. Time slots will be organized in 15-minute increments.

Springfield Cardinals RED Access Members who have paid in full or put down a deposit on their 2024 Membership will receive early registration starting at 10am on Tuesday, October 17. Early registration for Members will be available through the Special Offers section in their My Cardinals Tickets account. To place a deposit on a 2024 RED Access Membership today, call (417) 863-0395.

Sign-ups will then open to all fans at 10am on Thursday, October 19 through a link that will be shared in advance through an e-blast, Cardinals social media and on SpringfieldCardinals.com.

Please Note: *All Members and fans this year will need to recreate their My Cardinals Tickets account. On the My Cardinals Tickets log-in page, just click "Sign-Up" and recreate your account using your same email address as before. Click here to update your account info right now.***

Space per time slot and for the entire event is limited and expected to fill up quickly, so be prepared to sign up online or call 417-863-0395.

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where kids will get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield organizations. The Cardinals will have Halloween-themed fun and music playing on the video board with various photo stations around the ballpark. Additionally, favorite non-alcoholic drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase, with performances by the C-Street Zombie Corps on the field at 7:30pm and 8:15pm. Before exiting, kids can pick out a pumpkin from the Price Cutter Pumpkin Patch (while pumpkin supplies last).

Companies and organizations that would like to register for a booth can contact the Cardinals at 417-863-0395.

Haunted House Info:

For the first time ever, Track-or-Treat will feature a FREE Haunted House, presented by MD-Kinney!

The Haunted House will be in the Indoor Training Facility and will run from 6-10pm. Fans do not need a ticket or to book a time slot for the Haunted House, which will be first-come, first-spooked.

The Haunted House is recommended for fans 12-and-up, and will be accessible through the East Parking Lot at Hammons Field off of Trafficway Street.

On-Field Movie Night Info:

Also for the first time and also for FREE, all fans are invited to enjoy Hocus Pocus from the award-winning outfield at Hammons Field.

The movie will begin at 8:30pm and will be shown on the Hammons Field Video Board, the biggest TV in southwest Missouri! The movie is open to all fans without the need for booking a ticket in advance, so bring a blanket and cap the night with everyone's favorite witches!

