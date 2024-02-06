RiverDogs Unveil Summer Camp Schedule for 2024

Charleston, SC - Meatballs, cheddar, cans of corn and pepper are all references in the game of baseball, as well as items located in the kitchen. During the summer of 2024, children will have the opportunity to sharpen their approaches in both environments. On Tuesday, the Charleston RiverDogs announced the full schedule for youth baseball and culinary camps this summer. Registration is now open.

The RiverDogs will hold five baseball camps this summer, each featuring daily sessions Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. The camps include stations in hitting, pitching, base running, speed and agility, warm-up and stretching, and fundamentals. Camps are open to children ages 6-13. Baseball camps are $350 per camper for the full week, $240 for Monday, Wednesday and Friday or $160 for Tuesday and Thursday.

RiverDogs camp director and former professional baseball player Chris Singleton, and his team, will lead the quartet of camps in June, July and August. Singleton was a standout outfielder at Goose Creek High School and Charleston Southern University before being selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017. He spent two seasons playing in the Cubs farm system.

"One of my favorite things to do during a RiverDogs game is walk around the ballpark and see all the children enjoying themselves", said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "Having some of those same kids out on the field the at The Joe learning the game from our talented instructors, takes that experience to a new level."

The dates for 2024 RiverDogs Youth Baseball Camps are:

Week 1 - June 10-14

Week 2 - June 17-21

Week 3 - July 15-19

Week 4 - July 22-26

Week 5 - July 29-August 2

The team will also host three culinary camps based out of the Segra Club. The camps will focus on teaching children how to prepare meals that would primarily be served in an upscale environment.

The dates for 2024 RiverDogs Youth Culinary Camps are:

April 30-May 3 (Perfect for home school families!)

July 16-19

July 30-August 2

The culinary camps will run from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. each day. Each camper will receive a RiverDogs apron for participating and awards will be presented at the end of each week to the top chef and top culinary team. A video featuring highlights from each camp will be sent to parents. Each day will begin with proper station set-up, include basic cooking skills and conclude with a new dish, which the campers will dine on for lunch. Culinary camp is $450 per camper.

The culinary camps will once again be directed by RiverDogs Vice President/Food and Beverage Josh Shea. Shea served as the Food and Beverage Director for the RiverDogs from 2013-18 and spent the 2019 season with the Augusta GreenJackets before returning to Charleston in the winter of 2019. He gained culinary experience as the catering chef at Tidewater Catering while also spending time at Triangle Bar and Char and Halls Chop House.

"I look forward to our culinary camp series every season," Shea said. "The idea behind this camp is to introduce children to the culinary arts and help them explore their creativity in the kitchen and share it with their family and friends."

Registration for all youth summer camps is open now. Click Here to register.

The RiverDogs will aim for a fourth-consecutive championship when the 2024 season commences in April. The full schedule is available here. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are available at riverdogs.com/tickets. For the lowest ticket prices, go directly to RiverDogs.com. The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information. The brand new RiverDogs Food Truck is available for your next event! Contact the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS) for more information.

