Fireflies 2024 Individual Tickets on Sale February 8

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced ticketing details and the on-sale timeline for Fireflies individual game tickets. Tickets for all 66 home games will go on sale to the general public Thursday, February 8 at 10am. Ticket prices start as low as $6 per game and can be purchased online at ColumbiaFireflies.com, in person at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office or over the phone by calling the Ticket Office at 803-726-4487 ext 1. For the 2024 season, the Fireflies are again implementing Day of Game ticket pricing, rewarding fans for buying Fireflies tickets in advance, before the day of the game. Fans who buy their tickets early will save money and secure the best seats for games.

The Fireflies are encouraging fans to purchase their seats prior to the day of the game whether online, over the phone or at the Dukes Investigations Fireflies Ticket Office. Fans who purchase before the day of the game will save $2 per ticket. There are 1,500 tickets available for each game for less than $10 - some as low as $6 - so long as fans purchase prior to the day of the game. Individual tickets will cost $2 more per seat for fans that wait until the day of the game to purchase. Day of game pricing will go into effect at 10pm the night before each game.

"Fans are encouraged to buy their tickets early so they can save money and have fun with friends, family and coworkers at Segra Park," said Fireflies Chief Revenue Officer, Kevin Duplaga. "Attending a Columbia Fireflies game remains one of the most affordable forms of family entertainment available in the Midlands."

The Fireflies 2024 Individual Game Pricing will be as follows:

Seat Location Advanced Price Day of Game Price

Lawn Tickets $6 $8

Home Run Porch Seating $8 $10

Reserved Seating $10 $12

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Dugout Seating $11 $13

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Prime Seating $12 $14

Palmetto Citizens FCU All-Star Home Plate Seating $13 $15

Coors Light On Deck Seating $14 $16

CAE First Class Seats $16 $18

Bullpen Boxes (4 seats/table) $56 $64

4-Topps (4 seats/table) $60 $68

For the 2024 season and beyond, the Fireflies are now partnered with Tickets.com to provide fans with a smoother, more modern purchase process for Fireflies Baseball and other events hosted at Segra Park. A step-by-step how-to web page has been created to help inform fans on how to purchase and access their tickets within the new platform, linked here. Tickets for the 2024 Fireflies Season can be purchased directly via the Fireflies' new online ticket platform here.

"We are very excited to work with Tickets.com as our new ticketing system which offers superior technology and innovation which will better serve our fans' needs" said Fireflies Team President Brad Shank. "They offer the advanced ProVenue® ticketing platform which will enable Fireflies fans to maximize their experience for both Fireflies home games and special events at Segra Park".

The Columbia Fireflies have a jam-packed promotional schedule in 2024 featuring theme nights based on your favorite TV shows and movies, excellent food and beverage specials and dazzling giveaways. You can view the club's full promotional schedule here.

Opening Night for the 2024 Fireflies Season is April 9th at 7:05 PM as Columbia welcomes the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to town. For more information on the upcoming season and promotional schedule, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

