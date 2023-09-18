RiverDogs Take Game One

In game one of the Championship series between the Charleston RiverDogs and the Down East Wood Ducks, Brayan Mendoza started on the mound for the Woodies, going three up three down versus the first three RiverDogs batters, ending the top half with his first strikeout of the day. The Woodies took the early lead with a two-run shot by Blackmon after a leadoff walk to Scott against RiverDogs starter, Cuevas. In the second both teams reached scoring position, leaving a runner on second base. In the third, the Woodies were the only team to record a hit with a single by Blackmon.

Mendoza continued to cruise in the fourth, throwing to only three batters in the inning for the third time, striking out two. The Woodies had another one hit inning like they did in the second as Hurdle singled in the fourth. In the top of the fifth, Mendoza exited the game after the RiverDogs first hit on the day, making it first and second for the RiverDogs with CJ Widger taking over. A sac bunt moved runners over, as Widger loaded the bases with a walk, getting out of the jam with a strikeout and a groundout to first. Cuevas struck out two before finishing his final inning of work in the fifth inning. The RiverDogs tied the game in the top of the sixth with a two-run home run to right by Ledbetter against Woodies reliever, Luis Ramirez, in his first inning of work.

The RiverDogs loaded the bases against Kai Wynyard before a 37-minute rain delay, Bonzagni replacing him on the mound after the delay, walking two batters, where two runners crossed the plate, RBI's going to Kinney and Ledbetter, RiverDogs up 4-2. Drew Summers entered on the mound for the RiverDogs, going three up three down versus the 8, 9, and 1 Woodies hitters.

Mota entered the game in the top of the eighth, giving up only one single, facing four batters.

In the bottom of the eighth, Summers hit the first batter of the inning, walked the second as Piotto had a sac bunt to move the runners up. Rosario replaced Summers, striking out the first batter he faced and getting a groundout to end the inning. The RiverDogs had a chance to score once again with a first and third opportunity, after Isaac reached on a single and Spikes on a walk. A strikeout and a pickoff double play ended the top half of the ninth. Rosario came back out in the bottom of the ninth, sealing the RiverDogs 4-2 victory, with the win going to Halemanu and the save going to Rosario.

