2024 Wood Ducks Schedule Released

September 18, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







The Down East Wood Ducks have officially released their 2024 schedule. Opening Day is Friday, April 5th vs the Lynchburg Hillcats at 7pm. The Wood Ducks will play a total of 132 games: 66 at Historic Grainger Stadium and 66 on the road. The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, September 8th.

The Wood Ducks will host all North Division rivals in 2024: the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Carolina Mudcats, the Fredericksburg Nationals, the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the Salem Red Sox. The following South Division opponents will visit Kinston during the 2024 campaign: Charleston, Mrytle Beach, Augusta, and Fayetteville.

One notable change to the Wood Ducks' schedule for the 2024 season is the new start time for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday games, which will now be at 6:30 pm (except on days before a morning game). Friday (7:00 pm), Saturday (5:00 pm) and Sunday (1:00 pm) game times will stay the same.

For information on season tickets call the Down East Wood Ducks Front Office at (252)643- 5305. The 2024 promotional schedule will be announced later. Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook so you don't miss anything! The full schedule is below and can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from September 18, 2023

2024 Wood Ducks Schedule Released - Down East Wood Ducks

RiverDogs Take Game One - Down East Wood Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.