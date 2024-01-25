River Sharks' Comeback Halted by Prowlers, 3-2

January 25, 2024







The River Sharks came in after taking two of three last weekend against Watertown. The Prowlers came in on a heater of their own as both team are trying to battle up their standings boards.

Despite both teams coming in off successful previous weekends no one could find the back of the net through one, but the period of the long change showed neither team had forgotten how to score. After a Larri Vartiainen tripping call Port Huron's Power Play found the back of the net first on a perfect one timer from Mitch Jones to beat Sammy Bernard cleanly. However, the River Sharks battled back and a Mark Pozsar blast from the point beat Tucker Tynan less than two minutes later to tie up the game. The Prowlers and Jones were not done as less than four minutes later Jones sent another puck past Bernard for the 2-1 advantage after 40 minutes.

In the final frame Elmira came out with an outpouring of offensive zone time, but could not find a way past Tynan. Alex Johnson seemed to put things away for the Prowlers at 16:44 as he picked off a Davide Gaeta pass and came through the circle untouched to beat Sammy Bernard for the 3-1 lead. The River Sharks found a way to get back in however with less than a minute to go and Bernard pulled for the extra attacker while on a power play a pass from Cody Rodgers found Darius Davidson in the slot who tucked it behind Tynan to close the gap to 3-2, but that was as close as the Sharks could make it.

Bernard stopped 35 of 38 in the loss.

The River Sharks are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05pm against the Port Huron Prowlers. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK. #FeartheFin

