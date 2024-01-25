Blue Ridge Readying for Road Rematch with Rockers

FRASER, MI - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are set for a 3-in-3 series with the Motor City Rockers this weekend. This will mark the team's second ever trip to Big Boy Arena in Fraser, MI. The two last met in Michigan on October 27th and 28th. Josh Newberg secured the first shootout win in franchise history, a 4-3 victory in the first game of that series. The Rockers responded with a 5-4 win the next day to earn a split.

The two teams met in Wytheville, Motor City's only trip of the APEX Center, just two weeks ago. The Bobcats blasted their way to a 7-1 win on January 12th, but the Rockers again responded to earn a second weekend split by virtue of a 4-3 win on January 13th.

Both teams will look for an advantage in the season series, with three opportunities and 9 standings points on the table for each squad. The trip for Blue Ridge will be the first three of a total of 8 games in the state of Michigan between this weekend and the first week of March.

