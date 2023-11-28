River Sharks Add Veteran Presence in Return to Elmira

Today the Elmira River Sharks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League have made a trade with the Baton Rouge Zydeco to acquire Blake Peavey for considerations.

Peavey, a 29-year-old right handed forward has played in the FPHL since leaving Finlandia University of the NCHA in 2020. In his first season he signed with Elmira in 2020-21 where he posted 9 points in 22 games in the shortened COVID season. The next year Blake began the season in Pensacola before joining the Carolina Thunderbirds where he spent all of 2021-22 and 2022-23 amassing 110 games 69 points and 82 penalty minutes along with 14 games of playoff experience.

"Blake is a hardworking veteran presence and we are thrilled to bring him back to Elmira. In his time in the FPHL Blake has played for teams who have a winning mentality which is something we are preaching in this locker room. Having a player come in with the right mentality and willingness to work is going to be key to our success going forward.." Coach Tyler Gjurich said about the move.

The River Sharks are back in action this weekend on Friday in Binghamton and at the First Arena on Saturday . Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK and follow all the action on the road on Youtube or on Mixlr. #FeartheFin

