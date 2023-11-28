MJ Graham Appointed Interim Head Coach of Baton Rouge Zydeco

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Baton Rouge Zydeco proudly announce the appointment of MJ Graham as the new interim head coach and player for the remainder of the inaugural season. Graham, a seasoned professional with a decade-long career, brings a wealth of experience and a winning spirit to the team.

In his impressive Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) career, Graham has accumulated 102 goals, 198 assists, and a total of 300 points, securing his place as the 14th all-time leading scorer. His remarkable contributions were a key factor in the FPHL Championship triumph during the 2020-2021 season, showcasing his ability to lead and inspire on and off the ice.

Graham's professional journey spans a decade, featuring standout performances in various leagues, including LNAH, SPHL, and FPHL. His versatile skills and leadership qualities have left an indelible mark in each league he has played, earning him the admiration of fans and fellow players alike.

Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco, expressed his confidence in Graham, stating, "We are confident MJ will provide the leadership required to successfully guide our team for the rest of our inaugural season as interim head coach." Lewis's endorsement underscores the organization's belief in Graham's ability to navigate the team through this critical phase of their debut season.

As the Baton Rouge Zydeco continue their journey in the inaugural season, the team is excited about the positive impact Graham's wealth of experience and leadership skills will bring. The organization looks forward to a successful collaboration as they aim for excellence on and off the ice under Graham's interim leadership.

