River Riders Take Series Opener Against Otterbots

June 14, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

DANVILLE, N.C. - The River Riders won their first road game of the season, defeating the Danville Otterbots, 6-1.

Elizabethton starter Manning West (Walters State Community College) pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Left fielder Trent Rice (Oakland) finished with two hits and one RBI.

Elizabethton (3-5) jumped out to an early lead against the Danville Otterbots (3-4) after Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) doubled to right-center field and scored on a groundout by James Woody II (Grambling State) in the second. Danville answered in the fourth to tie the game off of an infield single by Jackson Tyer (Delaware).

The River Riders jumped back in front in the fifth when Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) reached on a force out at second base, followed by a throwing error that scored Colin Sloan (Yale). They scored another run in the inning off of a Rice single.

In six innings for West, he allowed one earned run on three hits.

Elizabethton added onto the lead in the sixth off of a Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) two-run home run. Adam Magpoc (Boston College) made it 6-1 with a sacrifice fly in the seventh to score Austin Hartsell (Boston College).

West got the win for the River Riders, with his longest outing of the season going six innings and striking out 10. Alex Barger (St. Bonaventure) was tabbed with the loss for Danville. He pitched two innings, allowing four hits, three earned runs, two walks and finished with one strikeout.

Aside from West, the River Riders also got two innings from Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) and one inning from Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College).

Shawn Scott (Austin Peay) started for Danville, pitching two innings, allowing one hit with one earned run and struck out one. The Otterbots also got two innings from Mike Joyce (Florence-Darlington Technical Junior College), Barger's two innings, two innings from James Guyette (Kansas State) and one inning from Garrett Hodges (Gardner-Webb).

At the plate for the River Riders, Rice went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two walks. Jaxon Diamond (Columbia State Community College) went 2-for-4 with a walk and scored a run. Lobliner went 1-for-4 with a home run and Magpoc went 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI. Seven different players recorded at least one hit for the River Riders.

For Danville, Addison Smith (Oklahoma State) went 2-for-4. Tyer went 1-for-4 with one RBI and Micah Dean (Kansas State) went 1-for-2 and scored the lone Otterbots run.

Elizabethton finished the night with nine hits and no errors. Danville finished with seven hits and one error.

The River Riders and Otterbots will meet again for the series finale at American Legion Field in Danville, first pitch set for 7 p.m.

