River Riders Swept in Home Finale, Fall to State Liners 12-3

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Elizabethton River Riders were swept by the Bristol State Liners on Sunday, with a 12-3 loss at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Shortstop Marcus Brown finished the game 3-for-3 with one run scored.

Bristol (8-5) scored three runs in the top of the second, none were earned against River Riders (6-9) starter RHP Drew Gillespie.

In the top of the third inning, Bristol brought seven to the plate and scored seven runs in the top of the third. RHP Jack Wolgast came into the game at the top of the third and exited without recording an out. LHP Jullian Clavelle allowed his first home run of the year to left fielder MyKanthony Valdez. Sunday was Bristol's second grand slam of the series.

The State Liner's scored their final two runs in the top of the fourth, both runs were unearned.

Elizabethton scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Centerfielder DJ Sullivan doubled to left to score third baseman, Reagan Guthrie. Second baseman John Montes scored Sullivan on an RBI single.

The River Riders scored one run in the bottom of the sixth when left fielder Garrison Berkley hit a one-run double to left field, scoring Brown.

Elizabethton will spend the upcoming week on the road going to Burlington, Princeton, and Danville. Fans can listen to all River Riders games by going to

https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/elizabethton/fans/audio-listen-live.

