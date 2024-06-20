River Riders Swept by Danville

June 20, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders dropped the series finale to the Danville Otterbots, 13-4.

Elizabethton (4-9) struck first against the Otterbots (7-5) after Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) singled to right field, scoring a run. The River Riders added onto the lead in the fourth with another Perez single and later scored after Brady Picarelli (Missouri) reached on a fielding error.

Danville responded with three in the fifth inning with a home run by Jaxon Goldberg (Central Florida). Elizabethton starter Manning West (Walters State Community College) pitched five innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk to go with just one hit, the home run, and two earned runs.

The Otterbots tied the game in the sixth inning off of a Jacob Smith (Central Alabama Community College) double and took the lead on a Charlie Carter (Oklahoma State) walk.

Danville added on in the seventh on a groundout from Cole Johnson (Oklahoma State). The Otterbots scored another run in the eighth and tacked on another six runs in the ninth.

Kyle Lewis (Marymount) got the win for Danville. He pitched two innings in relief, allowing three walks with two earned runs and two hits. Jacob Pointer (Roane State Community College) was tabbed with the loss. He pitched one inning, allowed two hits and one earned run while striking out two two.

The River Riders threw four pitchers throughout the night. After West and Pointer, Evan Saulys (Siena) pitched two innings, allowed two earned runs, one walk and struck out one. Gus Rogers pitched the ninth, allowing six earned runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Danville also threw four pitchers throughout the night. Aydin Palmer (Florence-Darlington Technical Junior College) started the night. He pitched three innings, allowing three hits, one run and one walk with three strikeouts. After Lewis followed him up, Cyle Phelan (UNC Wilmington) pitched another three innings with five strikeouts and did not allow a hit. Kobie Cushing (Lenoir-Rhyne) pitched the ninth walking two and struck out two.

At the plate for the River Riders, Perez went 2-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Trent Rice (Oakland) went 1-for-4 with one run. Kevin Hall Jr. (Grambling State) went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run.

For Danville, Johnson went 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored. Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, and Hill went 2-for-4 with two walks, one RBI and scored one run.

The River Riders take on the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday, first pitch set for 7 p.m.

