River Riders Sweep Sock Puppets

June 24, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Burlington Sock Puppets News Release







BURLINGTON, N.C. - The Sock Puppets dropped another decision to Elizabethton by a score of 8-1 on Wednesday. After four solid innings of no run ball thrown by Puppet starter Jacob Speaker to his brother Mason catching, things unraveled in the fifth when he allowed five runs on three hits and a couple of unfortunate errors for the Sock Puppets.

Elizabethton knocked in three runs for the River Riders on two hits and an error to advance the score to 5-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Burlington countered with a single in the sixth inning by Caleb Farmer to plate Oscar Serratos to bring the Puppets a run closer at 5-1.

Elizabethton would then score three more runs in the seventh against reliever Tiernan Lynch. A missed opportunity on a double play would only produce one out, and allow Elizabethton to increase the score to 8-1, where it would stay for the remainder of the night, as Burlington was not able to muster any more offense.

With the loss, Burlington drops to 6-11, and Elizabethton improves to 8-9 on the year. Burlington heads out on the road for a six game trip to Johnson City, Greeneville, and Bluefield, beginning with Johnson City on Thursday night. Burlington returns home on July 1st to face the Greeneville Flyboys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.