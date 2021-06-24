Kingsport Falls on the Road to River Turtles

PULASKI, VA - The Kingsport Axmen fell, 13-4, to the Pulaski River Turtles Thursday evening at Calfee Park.

The Axmen (7-11), who tallied a franchise-record 12 hits the previous night, trailed 4-0 after three frames, but rallied in the fourth.

Kingsport sent nine hitters to the dish in the inning, plating four runs to level the score.

MJ Rodriguez got the Axmen on the board with a single to center, driving in JonJon Berring from second.

Two batters later, Rodriguez's cousin, Orlando Salinas, Jr., doubled Kingsport's tally with an RBI groundout.

Third baseman Will Spears followed with a two-run base hit back up the middle, tying the game at 4-4.

But shortly after the Axmen steadied the game, Pulaski (10-8) punched back.

The River Turtles responded with five runs in the fifth before adding on four more in the eighth. With the victory, Pulaski has won four of its last five games.

The Axmen used seven pitchers in Thursday's loss.

Brogan Beckner racked up three strikeouts in a shutdown inning out of the bullpen.

Tyler Clayton also dominated in relief, tossing 2.2 scoreless frames. The southpaw allowed just one base runner on a walk and struck out two.

Kingsport will close out its four-game season series with Pulaski Friday at Calfee Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

All Kingsport Axmen games are broadcast here with a video stream available online for home games.

