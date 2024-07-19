River Riders Stung by the Long Ball in Pulaski

July 19, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Two three-run home runs lifted the Pulaski River Turtles over the Elizabethton River Riders on Thursday, 6-1.

Elizabethton (14-23) jumped out to an early lead against Pulaski (18-18) after Jayden Lobliner (San Diego) hit a sacrifice fly to score Cadyn Karl (Kansas State). Lobliner picked up his 20th RBI of the season and had one hit on the night.

Alec DeMartino (UNC Wilmington) hit a three-run home run to right field to give Pulaski the lead in the third inning. He finished the night with two hits, three RBIs, one walk and two runs scored.

The River Turtles delivered the knockout punch in the eighth on a Noah Rabin (Illinois State) three-run home run. Rabin had one hit, three RBIs and one run scored.

Nick Hockemeyer (Purdue Fort Wayne) was Elizabethton's top hitter Thursday night and went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched five innings as the starter, allowed five hits, three runs and struck out six. The River Riders also got one inning from Manning West (Walters State Community College), in his first relief appearance of the season, one inning from Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee), in his first pitching appearance, and one inning from Johnny Montgomery (Niagara). Elizabethton pitchers struck out a combined eight batters and only allowed two walks.

John Gray (Wofford) got the win for Pulaski. He pitched four innings in relief, allowed one hit and struck out six. The River Turtles also got one inning out of Kyle Demi (Pittsburgh), who allowed one hit with one strikeout. Noah Toole (Radford) started for Pulaski and gave up four hits, one run (unearned), two base on balls and collected two strikeouts over four innings of work.

Elizabethton had six hits and one error. Pulaski finished with eight hits and two errors.

Up next, the River Riders will look for the series split in the regular season finale against the River Turtles at Calfee Park in Pulaski on Friday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 19, 2024

River Riders Stung by the Long Ball in Pulaski - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.