River Riders Snap Skid with Win over Doughboys

July 21, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

The Elizabethton River Riders snapped their five-game losing streak on Sunday with a win over the Johnson City Doughboys, 6-2.

Elizabethton (15-25) fell behind early against Johnson City (19-19) after Braden Spano (Milligan) hit into a double play to score a run. Christian Toledo (Allegany College of Maryland) singled through the left side later in the inning to score a second run. Toledo finished the night with one hit and one RBI, while Spano finished the night with one hit and one walk.

The River Riders tied the game in the second inning. Kade Huff (Grand Canyon) singled to score one and James Woody II (Grambling State) singled to tie the game. Woody finished the night with one hit and one RBI.

The River Riders pulled ahead in the fourth inning on a Huff double. Huff later scored on a passed ball to stretch the lead to two. Huff finished the night with three hits, two RBI and three runs scored. He went 3-for-3 at the plate.

The River Riders added another run in the fifth. Jackson Berry (East Tennessee State) scored on a passed ball. Berry finished the night with two hits and one run scored.

The River Riders delivered the knockout punch in the sixth on a Cadyn Karl (Kansas State) single. Karl finished the night with one hit and one RBI in the leadoff spot.

Johnny Montgomery (Niagara) got the win for the River Riders. He pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief, allowed one hit and one walk. The River Riders also got one inning from Carson Caudill (Purdue Fort Wayne) and one inning from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College). Nash Bingham (University of Virginia at Wise) started for Elizabethton. He allowed seven hits, two runs, three walks and struck out four over 3 2/3 innings. Caudill got credit for the hold and Rogers recorded his second save of the season.

Ryan Smith (Walters State Community College) was tabbed with the loss for Johnson City. He pitched four innings as the starter, allowed five hits, three earned runs, two walks and struck out two. The Doughboys also got two innings out of Caleb Ellis (Central Alabama Community College). Ellis allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk over two innings.

Elizabethton finished with nine hits and no errors. Johnson City finished with eight hits and no errors.

The River Riders will take one extra day off this week with All-Star festivities approaching in Johnson City. They will be back in action on Wednesday back at home for the first of two against the Bluefield Ridge Runners. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

