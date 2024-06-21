River Riders Snap Skid, Take Down Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The River Riders defeated Kingsport on the road on Thursday, 5-1, snapping a three-game skid.

After three scoreless innings, Elizabethton (5-9) struck first against the Axmen (6-7) after James Woody (Grambling State) doubled left field, scoring two runs. Kingsport responded in the fourth on a Mason Swinney (Alabama) singled to center field, scoring a run. Elizabethton starter Nash Bingham (University of Virginia-Wise) pitched 3 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks, allowing just four hits and one run.

The River Riders struck back in the seventh inning after Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) hit a home run to left field. Elizabethton added two more runs in the eighth after Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort-Wayne) hit a ground-rule double to right field and Jaxon Diamond (Columbia State Community College) knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State) got the win for Elizabethton. He pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts. Axmen starter Drew Hoover (East Tennessee State University) was tabbed with the loss. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs while walking five and fanning six.

The River Riders threw three pitchers throughout the night. After Bingham and Carroll, Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) pitched the final two innings with one hit and a strikeout.

Kingsport threw four pitchers throughout the night. After Hoover started, Kaleb Townsend (Johnson University) followed, pitching 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit, one run, two walks and two strikeouts. Jonathan Webster (Motlow State Community College) pitched one inning, allowing three hits, two runs, one walk and struck out one. Carson Clark pitched the ninth, allowing only one hit with one walk and a strikeout.

At the plate for the River Riders, Woody went 2-for-5 with two RBI and scored a run. Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) batted 2-for-3 with two walks and scored one run. Adam Magpoc (Boston College) went 1-for-3 with two walks. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) had a 1-for-3 evening with two walks and scored a run. Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) went 0-for-3 but got walked twice and scored a run, and Hall Jr. hit 1-for-3 with a walk and one RBI. Lobliner finished 1-for-5 with the seventh-inning home run.

For Kingsport, Swinney went 1-for-4 with one RBI. Bryson Trammell went 1-for-3 with one walk and scored the lone Kingsport run. Riley Orr (Cleveland State Community College) also went 1-for-3 with one walk.

The River Riders and Axmen meet again Friday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton, Tenn. First pitch set for 7 p.m. E.T.

