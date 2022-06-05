River Riders Go Down against Otterbots, 10-5

June 5, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton - The Danville Otterbots could not figure out River Rider pitching through five innings. It did not deter a furious comeback and ultimately scoring double-digit runs for the Otterbots, as they came from behind to win 10-5. Left-hander B.J Bailey (Clemson) drew the start for the River Riders and

Elizabethton - The Danville Otterbots could not figure out River Rider pitching through five innings. It did not deter a furious comeback and ultimately scoring double-digit runs for the Otterbots, as they came from behind to win 10-5.

Left-hander B.J Bailey (Clemson) drew the start for the River Riders and he proved fantastic, keeping the Otterbots off the board with four shutout innings as the game stayed scoreless through three and a half innings. Then in the bottom of the fourth, Avery Owusu-Asiedu (SIUE) smacked a two-run home run into the right field bullpen, giving the River Riders the first lead of the game.

The Otterbots struck back in the sixth, scoring two runs and tying the game on an RBI double and then a run scoring on a fielder's choice. In the bottom of the inning, Issac Williams (New Orleans) slapped an RBI double to score Alex McCoy (UMES) and that was immediately followed with an RBI double by Harrison Rodgers (Colorado Mesa) to score Williams, making the score 4-2.

In the top of the seventh, Danville's Connor Bradshaw hit a home run just over the right field fence of the three-run variety and Danville led for the first time. The River Riders got the run back in the bottom of the inning as McCoy singled to right, scoring Peyton Basler (Charleston Southern).

However, Danville scored four runs in the eighth inning with Elizabethton making a couple of key errors in the inning, which was the theme that doomed the River Riders as they committed five errors. Danville tacked one on in the ninth and closed out the 10-5 win with Tanner Smith earning the win and Jess Miller (Centre College) taking the loss.

Next up for the River Riders is the series finale, Sunday, at 2:30pm as they try to split the series. Make sure to tune into the game live at appalachianleague.univtec.com/home.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from June 5, 2022

River Riders Go Down against Otterbots, 10-5 - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.