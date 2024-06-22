River Riders Fall to Kingsport in Sudden Death

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The River Riders fell to Kingsport in sudden death, 6-6, splitting the two game series.

After three scoreless innings for the second straight night, Elizabethton (5-10) fell behind early against the Axmen (7-7) after Mason Swinney (Alabama) grounded into a force out at second, scoring one run. Nico Newhan (Arizona) tripled later in the inning to extend the Kingsport lead to 3-0.

In 5 1/3 innings for Pencek, he allowed four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

The River Riders answered in the fifth inning after Brady Picarelli (Missouri) hit into a double play to score a run and Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) singled to score another. Kingsport added on in the sixth inning to go back up by two off of a Newhan single.

The River Riders took their first lead of the night in the next half-inning, striking for four runs. Adam Magpoc (Boston College) doubled, Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort Wayne) scored on a wild pitch and Picarelli doubled, making it 6-4.

Kingsport tied the game in the seventh off of a Cooper Torres (East Tennessee State) double and a Bryson Trammell (Cleveland State Community College) single.

The River Riders chose to hit for the sudden death inning but left two runners in scoring position in the final frame.

Kingsport threw six pitchers throughout the night. Aiden Milburn (VCU) got the start. He pitched three innings, allowed three hits, walked six and struck out three. The Axmen also got two outs from Eric Enerlich (Cleveland State Community College), another two from Trey Maples (Weatherford College), one inning from Gavin Hasche (Boston College), 2 2/3 from Liam McCallum (Coppin State) and the sudden death inning from Duke McCarron (Maryland).

The River Riders threw three pitchers throughout the night. After Pencek started, Elijah Karney (New Orleans) tossed 1 2/3 innings with Adam Arther (Kansas State) pitching the eighth and ninth.

At the plate for the River Riders, Picarelli went 2-for-5 with two RBI. Irizarry went 2-for-4 with one walk and one RBI. Leandro Perez went 2-for-5 with a double. Magpoc went 1-for-3 with three walks, one RBI and scored a run. Kevin Hall Jr. (Purdue Fort-Wayne) and Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) also walked three times.

For Kingsport, Newhan went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Trammell went 2-for-5 with one RBI and scored a run. Torres finished 1-for-3 with one walk and one RBI. Cal Sefcik (Indiana) and Devan Zirwas (VCU) each picked up two hits.

The River Riders start off a six-game road trip on Saturday against the Johnson City Doughboys. First pitch set for 7 p.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

