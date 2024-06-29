River Riders Drop Series Opener to Flyboys

June 29, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







On Saturday, the River Riders fell in a pitcher's duel against the Greeneville Flyboys, 3-2.

Elizabethton (8-14) scored the first run of the game against Greeneville (13-8) after a Kade Huff (Arizona) single in the first inning. Huff also walked and finished the night with one RBI.

Greeneville tied the game in the fifth inning after Avery Ortiz (Oklahoma State) scored on a wild pitch. The Flyboys took the lead in the sixth inning after Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt) reached on an error and Ortiz singled to score a second run. Ortiz was Greeneville's top hitter, recording three hits and a run driven in.

The River Riders cut the deficit to one after Adam Magpoc (Boston College) scored on a wild pitch. He finished the night with one hit.

Spencer Powell (University of Virginia-Wise) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched one inning in relief, allowing three hits, one earned run, and struck out two. The River Riders also saw three innings of relief from Gus Rogers (Gateway Community College). He pitched three innings in relief, struck out three and allowed two hits. Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) got the start. He pitched five innings, allowed five hits and one run, and struck out five.

Starter Hunter Sloop (Tennessee) got the win for Greeneville. He pitched six innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs while striking out seven. The Flyboys also got two innings out of Brock Toney (Grand Canyon) and one inning from Brady Frederick (East Tennessee State). Toney recorded the hold and Frederick picked up his fourth save of the season.

Elizabethton finished with five hits and three errors. Greeneville finished with ten hits and two errors.

The River Riders will look to split the two-game series with Greeneville on Sunday in a seven-inning game. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

