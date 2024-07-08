River Riders Drop Series Finale to Flyboys

July 8, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton fell in the series finale to the Greeneville Flyboys, 3-2, on Sunday night.

The River Riders (11-17) jumped out to an early lead against Greeneville (18-9) after James Woody II (Grambling State) hit a sacrifice fly to score Brady Picarelli (Missouri).

They then added on in the third inning with another run when Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) singled to score Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee). Torbett was Elizabethton's top hitter, finishing with two hits, one walk and one run scored.

The Flyboys responded with two runs to tie it up in the third. Mycah Jordan (Virginia Tech) stole second base and scored on two throwing errors before Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt) tripled.

The Flyboys scored the eventual game-winning run in the fifth after Johnston scored on a wild pitch. Johnston finished with one hit, one RBI, one walk and one run scored.

The River Riders put both the tying run and go-ahead run on base in the seventh but could not score.

Starting pitcher Manning West (Walters State Community College) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed four hits, three runs, walked six and struck out six. The River Riders got 1 1/3 innings of relief from Carson Caudill (Purdue Fort Wayne). He allowed one hit and notched one K.

Ethan Phillips (Indiana) got the win for Greeneville. He tossed five frames as the starter, allowed five hits, two runs, four walks and struck out three. The Flyboys also got 2/3 of an inning out of Jamie Robertson and 1 1/3 innings from Brock Toney (Grand Canyon). Robertson was given credit for the hold and Toney recorded his first save of the season.

Elizabethton finished with eight hits and three errors. Greeneville had five knocks and two errors.

Up next, the River Riders will return home to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark on Tuesday for their first game against the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 8, 2024

River Riders Drop Series Finale to Flyboys - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.