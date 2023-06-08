River Riders Drop Road Opener in Kingsport
June 8, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The Kingsport Axmen took their home opener of the 2023 season Wednesday night by an 11-7 final over the Elizabethton River Riders. The scoring got started quickly as the Axmen put up a four spot in the first inning, all without the help of a hit. Kingsport
The scoring got started quickly as the Axmen put up a four spot in the first inning, all without the help of a hit. Kingsport worked six walks and was aided by an Elizabethton error. They added on one more in the second when a Mike Mancini single brought home Deniel Ortiz, making it a 5-0 game after two.
Elizabethton got on the board in the fourth, when a sacrifice fly by Keaton Cottam and bases loaded hit by pitch by Travis Moore, Jr. cut the deficit to 5-2. However, the Axmen got both runs back in their half of the frame off another River Rider error.
In the fifth inning, a Carter Jagiela single brought home Peyton Basler, but once again, Kingsport responded with runs in its half of the frame. A pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly gave the Axmen an 11-3 lead through five.
The River Riders got one run in the sixth and three in the eighth but could not draw closer than 11-7 before the 27th out.
