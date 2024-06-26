River Riders Complete Comeback in Sudden Death

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders took down Bluefield on Wednesday in a thrilling sudden death, 2-2.

The River Riders trailed, 1-0, to start the ninth and scored two runs to take the lead.

Elizabethton starter Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State) pitched five innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Second baseman Adam Magpoc (Boston College) finished 1-for-4 with a walk and scored the tying run.

Elizabethton (7-12) fell behind in the first inning against the Bluefield Ridge Runners (11-8) after Noah Smith (Illinois State) singled.

Carroll allowed one run on three hits over five innings of work.

The River Riders mustered only three hits and five baserunners through the first eight innings.

With the River Riders down to their final two outs in the ninth inning, Magpoc picked up his first hit. He took third on a wild pitch and scored the tying run on a second wild pitch. Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) drew a walk and later scored on a fielding error to give Elizabethton the lead.

Bluefield answered in their half of the ninth to tie the game. Down to their final out, Aaron Jamison (West Virginia) singled to right field.

Bluefield chose to hit in sudden death. Down to their final out again, Smith singled to left field, but Armani Guzman (West Virginia) was thrown out at home to end the game.

The River Riders used four pitchers in the game. After Carroll made his first start of the season, Adam Arther (Kansas State) pitched two innings. He allowed two hits and one walk with no runs. Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College) pitched one inning. Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College) pitched the ninth, allowing three hits with one run and a strikeout. Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) pitched in sudden death. Novotny was hit with a blown save.

Bluefield used five pitchers throughout the night. Blake Gillespie (Georgia) started for Bluefield, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts over five innings. Shawn Parnell (Cincinnati) pitched an inning and allowed one walk with one strikeout. Brandon Arnold (Mercyhurst) pitched one inning, allowed two hits and one walk with one strikeout. Jhayden Raineri (Salem University) pitched the eighth with Kaleb Appelbey (Austin Peay) pitching the ninth, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk with two strikeouts. Parnell, Arnold and Raineri were all given credit for a hold and Appelbey got hit with a blown save.

Four River Riders recorded a hit. Carlos Irizarry (Penn State Harrisburg) went 1-for-4. Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) finished 1-for-4 and Colin Sloan (Yale) went 1-for-3. Lobliner went 0-for-3 with a walk and scored a run. Kain Collins (Charleston Southern) also found a way on base with a walk.

For Bluefield, two different players had multiple hits. Smith finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Nick English (Kansas State) finished 2-for-4 and scored a run. Michael Lucarelli (Penn State) finished 1-for-3 with a walk, Danny Perez (New Orleans) finished 1-for-4. Jamison finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and Jaden Brown (Austin Peay) finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

Elizabethton finished the night with four hits and one error. Bluefield finished with eight hits and one error.

Up next, the River Riders continue their six-game road trip back in Johnson City for another series with the Doughboys on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

