River Riders Clinch Series Win Over Axmen

July 5, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton River Riders News Release







Elizabethton hitting came to life in a series finale win over the Kingsport Axmen on Friday, 11-8.

Elizabethton (11-15) fell behind for a half-inning against Kingsport (14-12) after Jet Gilliam (College of Southern Nevada) singled in the third. He finished the night with two hits and one walk.

The River Riders responded in the next half-inning with six runs. Nick Hockemeyer (Purdue Fort Wayne) grounded out, Adam Magpoc (Boston College) singled, Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee) singled, Magpoc scored on a balk, Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) singled and Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman) singled.

Kingsport got four back in the sixth. Mason Swinney (Alabama) hit a two-run home run and Riley Orr (Cleveland State Community College) also hit a two-run home run. Orr finished the night with two hits and two RBIs.

The River Riders responded with four more runs in their half of the sixth. Magpoc doubled, Torbett grounded out and Jayden Lobliner (Kansas State) singled. Magpoc finished the night with two hits and three RBI.

Kingsport struck for three more in the seventh. Devan Zirwas (VCU) doubled and Swinney hit his second home run of the game. Swinney finished the night with four RBI.

The River Riders put on the finishing touches in the eighth with Lobliner reaching on a fielder's choice that scored Magpoc. Lobliner finished the night with one hit and two RBI.

Spencer Atkins (Akron) got the win for the River Riders. He pitched five innings as the starter, allowed five hits, three runs, walked two and struck out seven. The River Riders also saw one and two-thirds innings of relief from Caden Carroll (Kennesaw State) and the final two innings from Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College. Green got credit for his fourth save of the season.

Jevarra Martin Jr. (South Carolina) was tabbed with the loss for Kingsport. He pitched four innings as the starter, allowing five earned runs, eight hits, two walks and struck out three. The Axmen also got one inning out of Jonathan.

Webster (Motlow State Community College), two innings from Dylan Loy (Tennessee) and one inning from Duke McCarron (Maryland).

Elizabethton finished with 10 hits and one error. Eight different River Riders recorded at least one hit. Kingsport finished with 11 hits and three errors.

Up next, the River Riders will head back on the road on Saturday to Pioneer Park for the Greeneville Flyboys. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

