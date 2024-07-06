River Riders Can't Catch up to Flyboys

July 6, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Elizabethton dropped the series opener to the Greeneville Flyboys on Saturday, 10-1.

Elizabethton (11-16) fell behind by three in the first against Greeneville (17-9) after Nick Arias (Pima Community College) singled and Max Knight (Oklahoma State) singled to score two.

The Flyboys tacked on two more in the second. Brodie Johnston (Vanderbilt) singled, Arias scored on a throwing error and Knight singled. Knight finished the game with two hits and three RBI.

The River Riders scored their only run of the game in the third. Tanner Waldrop (Auburn) reached on a fielding error that scored Austin Hartsell (Boston College).

The River Riders were led offensively by James Woody II (Grambling State) with two hits.

The Flyboys struck for two more runs in the next half inning. Tyler Inge (Michigan) singled to score a run and later scored on a wild pitch. Inge finished the night with two hits, four runs and two RBI.

Greeneville added on the final two runs of the game in the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, Ariel Antigua (Tennessee) grounded out and in the eighth Johnston singled. Johnston finished the night with three hits, two runs and two RBI.

Colin Murphy (Lincoln Memorial) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched three innings as the starter, allowed 10 hits, seven earned runs, walked two and struck out two. The River Riders also saw two innings of relief from Evan Saulys (Siena), one inning from Sam Novotny (Johnson County Community College), one inning from Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland) and the eighth inning from Gus Rogers (GateWay Community College).

Tyler Jackson (College of the Canyons) got the win for Greeneville. He pitched three innings in relief, allowing two hits and struck out one. The Flyboys also got two innings out of Ryan Reynolds (Cal State Bakersfield), one inning from Brady Frederick (East Tennessee State) and three innings out of starter Cody Carson (Menlo). Carson allowed two hits, one run (unearned), walked four and struck out six.

Elizabethton finished with four hits and three errors. Greeneville finished with 12 hits and three errors.

The River Riders will look for the series split on Sunday against Greeneville at Pioneer Park in a seven-inning game. First pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.

