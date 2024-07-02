River Riders Can't Catch up to Axmen

July 2, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

The River Riders fell on Tuesday to the Kingsport Axmen, 7-2.

Elizabethton (8-15) fell behind early against Kingsport (14-9) after Mason Swinney (Alabama) homered in the second inning. The Axmen added another run in the third on a Nico Newhan (Arizona) single.

Kingsport blew it open in the fourth after Brandon Phillips (Purdue Fort Wayne) walked and Jet Gilliam (College of Southern Nevada) hit a three-run double. Gilliam finished the night with two hits and three RBIs.

The River Riders were hitless until the fifth inning and finally struck for two runs in the sixth on a Colin Sloan (Yale) single. Sloan finished the night with just the one hit and two RBIs. Brady Picarelli (Missouri) was Elizabethton's top hitter, finishing the night with two hits and a walk.

Kingsport got one back in the seventh on a groundout by Charlie Rogan (George Washington). He finished the night without a hit but picked up the RBI.

Manning West (Walters State Community College) was tabbed with the loss for the River Riders. He pitched five innings as the starter, allowed five hits and six runs, and struck out seven. The River Riders also saw two innings of relief from Evan Saulys (Siena), one inning from Myles Green (Southwest Mississippi Community College) and one inning from Johnny Montgomery (Allegany College of Maryland).

Hunter Sloop (Boston College) got the win for Kingsport. He pitched five innings as the starter, allowed one hit, walked three and struck out five. The Axmen also got four innings from Jeremiah Newman (Grambling State). He allowed three hits and two runs, walked three, and struck out three. Newman got the save.

Elizabethton finished with four hits and no errors. Kingsport finished with seven hits and one error.

The River Riders will look to snap their three-game skid when they take on the Axmen again at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

