River Dragons Win on Military Appreciation Night

Columbus GA: Saturday Night was Military Appreciation Night at the Civic Center, and the arena was packed! The Thunder went back to Greg Harney, and Columbus went back to Bailey MacBurnie. Delaware came out of the gates hot scoring the first goal early in period one. Brandon Lucchesi scored on a great feed from Yianni Liarakos. The former Maple Leaf, Ian White would tie the game a few minutes later, and after one the score was 1-1. Each team had 10 shots.

The River Dragons scored right away in period two, Josh Pietrantonio scored just 37 seconds in. Less than three minutes later MJ Graham scored to put Columbus up 3-1. Harney shut the door the rest of the second making 20 saves in the period.

Delaware entered the third trailing by two. They were looking to cut into the lead, but could not solve Bailey MacBurnie early in the period. A Jake Grade power-play goal would put the game out of reach for Delaware. Lucchesi and White each tallied their second goals of the game late in period three. Columbus went on to win 5-2.

