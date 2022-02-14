Columbus Takes Sunday Matinee

February 14, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Delaware Thunder News Release







Columbus GA: The Thunder and the River Dragons ended their busy weekend on Sunday. It was Trevor Babin in the net for Delaware, and Mike Cosentino for Columbus. As expected, the pace was a bit slow after two hard-fought games. It was a choppy start that saw many whistles. Adam Vannelli scored the opening goal of the game on the backhand from the bottom of the circle. Marc Antoine Brouillette scored the equalizer on the power-play. Nikita Andrusenko made the great cross-ice feed. After one we were tied at one.

The second period saw no goals, as each goaltender was perfect. Babin stopped all 19 shots he saw and Cosentino stopped the 8 that came his way.

Josh Pietrantonio scored the game-winning goal on the power-play. Marquis Grant-Mentis scored into the empty net to give Columbus a 3-1 win and the weekend sweep. Delaware is on the road in Watertown on the 18th and Binghamton on the 19th. Listen to all the action live on delawarethunder.com

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.