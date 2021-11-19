River Dragons Unveil Roster Moves

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are announcing a series of roster moves ahead of this weekend's home-and-home series against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

First, the River Dragons have loaned goaltender Sean Kuhn to the Pensacola Ice Flyers and traded defenseman Zach Sargis to the Carolina Thunderbirds.

In those two spots now opened up on the active roster, the team has elevated assistant coach/player Paul Fregeau to the active roster and recalled defenseman Edgars Ozolinsh back to the team from his Lativan loan. Ozolinsh will be eligible to play starting with tonight's game.

The River Dragons have also signed defenseman Jake Trade to a PTO. Trade appeared in the SPHL this season with Evansville, Peoria and Vermillion County.

The River Dragons and Thunderbirds battle in a home-and-home series this weekend starting at the Columbus Civic Center tonight with a 7:30 puck drop. Tickets available at the Civic Center Box Office or on TicketMaster!

