River Dragons Take Game Two

Harrington De: The River Dragons were looking for some revenge against the Thunder at the Thunderdome. It was Greg Harney for Delaware and Mike Cosentino for Columbus. Columbus lit the lamp first early in the first on a goal from Josh Pietrantonio. Parker Moskal made it 2-0 on a 5 on 3 power-play. Dan Cangelosi got one back late in the period for Delaware to make it 2-1 after one.

Delaware would push back in period two and tie things up. The only goal of the period came from Ryan Marker on a wrap-around. Harney stopped all 17 shots his way in period two. Wild and Armstrong fought for back-to-back nights as each player was trying to get their team going.

The third period saw only one goal and it was the game-winner. Joseph Smith scored a power-play goal on a tip-in. Jake Grade and John Riley had the assists on the goal. Harney stopped 48/51 and Cosentino stopped 35/37. The two teams split the weekend series.

