April 8th is ALS Night

March 28, 2022







The Delaware Thunder is proud to announce Friday, April 8th Vs. the Watertown Wolves will be ALS Night. The Thunder will be wearing special socks that night for the ALS Association. The socks will be auctioned off on Live Source with a portion of the proceeds going to the cause. After the game, the winners will get a picture in the VIP room with the player's socks they won.

Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 28, 2022

