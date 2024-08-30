River Dragons Statement on the Passing of Johnny Gaudrea

August 30, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







The Columbus River Dragons join the hockey world in mourning the untimely passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in a car-bike accident. Johnny and Matthew were struck by an allegedly drunk driver while riding their bikes.

Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this most difficult time.

We urge everyone to remember:

DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE

and

SLOW DOWN AND SHARE THE ROAD WITH CYCLISTS.

