River Dragons Sign Ray Pigozzi ahead of Port Huron Weekend

Forward Ray Pigozzi with the Fayetteville Marksmen

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have signed forward Ray Pigozzi to the active roster ahead of the team's three-game set against the Port Huron Prowlers that starts tonight.

Pigozzi is an Evanston, IL native who is in his third year as a pro, having played last season in the SPHL splitting time between Fayetteville and Pensacola. Prior to that season, he made his professional debut in Sweden playing for Ulricehamns IF in Division 2.

His college career was spent playing at UMass for four seasons in the NCAA where he appeared in 124 games for the Minutemen and tallied 82 points (25G-57A).

Pigozzi will wear the number 27 with the River Dragons this season.

Pigozzi and the rest of the River Dragons will look to bounce back against the Port Huron Prowlers this weekend with games starting tonight at 7:35. Tickets available at the Civic Center box office or on TicketMaster. Friday's game is Autism Awareness night with the River Dragons wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off to help support a good cause.

