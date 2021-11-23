River Dragons Reveal "Ugly Sweater" Design to Benefit Ronald McDonald House

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are revealing their first promotional jersey night of the 21-22 season today.

The River Dragons have partnered up with Pezold Management, Chattahoochee Valley area McDonald's and Q107.3 from PMB Broadcasting to bring you an "Ugly Sweater" jersey that will be worn not once, but twice during the holiday season!

Our Ugly Sweater design will be worn for the weekend games against Carolina on December 17th and 18th, with the auction on DASH being live throughout that weekend! The game on the 17th is a neutral site game occurring in Biloxi, MS while the Saturday finale for the weekend takes place at the Columbus Civic Center!

All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of West Georgia, helping support their mission to Keep Families Close for those that have hospitalized children in our area.

Whether you're a fan of Columbus, Carolina or a Biloxi hockey fan excited about the idea of the team returning after the neutral site games, these jerseys help support a good cause and the River Dragons highly encourage you to download the DASH app and bid on your favorites come December!

