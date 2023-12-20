River Dragons Raise $7,000 for Charity

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are proud to announce today the team has raised $7,000 to benefit The Columbus Shrine Club as a result of its Ugly Sweater jersey auction.

Worn in the game on December 16 and auctioned through the DASH app, the River Dragons organization auctioned off the Ugly Sweater jerseys with all proceeds benefiting The Shrine Club of Columbus.

The River Dragons organization wishes to thank all those who put their time, effort, and money into making the team a success both on and off the ice. We look forward to continuing our mission to help those in need right here in the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond.

