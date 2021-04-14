River Dragons Partner with DASH for Specialty Merch Auctions and Raffles

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are excited to unveil their new partnership with DASH, the #1 auction platform for fans!

DASH is an easy-to-use mobile app that you can download for free on all Android and iOS devices. You can also visit web.dashapp.io to use their platform from a desktop computer.

The River Dragons will begin utilizing DASH this weekend for jersey off the back auctions and an exciting event coming up this weekend involving some more specialty jerseys for our Dragons-Hoots Crossover event!

