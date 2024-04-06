River Dragons Drop 3-2 Decision to Bobcats

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons dropped a game in regulation for the first time all season at home in a 3-2 loss to the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night.

One night after closing out the FPHL regular season title and resting regulars Justin MacDonald, Josh Pietrantonio and Nolan Slachetka, Blue Ridge took advantage of the situation to establish a 2-0 lead less than halfway through the first period.

Columbus would close to within 2-1 on a Nathan Balkwill marker at 17:53 just before the end of the first period, which was also the first River Dragons shot on goal for the game.

In the second, former River Dragon Carson Andreoli scored the eventual game winner just 52 seconds into the period. Columbus had a goal disallowed for a high stick 15:23, but did get one back on Jordan Popoff's first goal of the season at 18:00 to end the second period down by a goal.

Despite pulling Breandan Colgan late in the third period the River Dragons were unable to tie the game and Blue Ridge claimed victory for the first time in the season series.

The River Dragons wrap up the weekend in Mississippi against the Sea Wolves tomorrow at 4:05 pm ET. The AirForce Heating and Air Pregame Show starts at 4:30 ET on 106.9 Rocks and the River Dragons YouTube channel @ColumbusRiverDragons.

