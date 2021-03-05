River Dragons Battle Back; Scorin' Orrin Nets the OT Winner

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons scrapped back from a deficit twice and came away with an overtime win against the Port Huron Prowlers Friday night.

The River Dragons blew the doors off the game with three goals in the opening 3:10 of the hockey game, chasing Blake Scott out of the net early. Jay Croop on a deflection, Gehrett Sargis on a shot and Mac Jansen as the result of a tic-tac-toe pass spelled an early 3-0 lead for Columbus.

Despite the large deficit, Port Huron battled back and by the midway point of the game had the lead. First period goals from Dalton Young and Dalton Jay (both on the power play) turned the game into a 1-goal contest after 20.

In the second, Port Huron continued their surge with a goal from Alex Johnson from the left point 2:24 into the 2nd period. Then about four minutes later Yianni Liarakos got another goal against his former team shorthanded to give the Prowlers the lead.

Facing a surprising 4-3 hole heading into the 3rd period, Sargis struck again this time on the power play to get the game back tied 4-4 two minutes into the 3rd. Jay fired back for Port Huron with a high slot snipe and the Prowlers had their second lead of the game with just over 11 minutes left in the game.

With another power play opportunity in front of them the River Dragons were able to tie the game up when Hunter Bersani put in a short side shot goal that surprised even Kurt Gutting how it got through and the game was tied again at 5-5.

Overtime was exciting for the 500 frontline workers in attendance as end to end play dominated the extra frame. Eventually the game was decided when Mac Jansen fed a streaking Orrin Hergott off the bench and the tip in past the shoulder of Gutting found twine and the River Dragons took two points away from the night.

Jared Rutledge got his second win of the season stopping 33 of 38 shots, Kurt Gutting gets the eventual loss with 36 saves on 39 shots. Blake Scott gets no decision with only 2 saves on 5 shots.

The River Dragons now look forward to the Carolina Thunderbirds coming to town for a 3 game in 4 day set. The series starts Wednesday with a 7:05 puck drop at the Civic Center.

Three Stars of the Game

Orrin Hergott

Gehrett Sargis

Mac Jansen

